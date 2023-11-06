Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,665 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 917,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 442,065 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 504.5% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 604,432 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,762,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 304.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 474,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 357,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $23.09 on Monday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.