Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sysco by 5,475.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.