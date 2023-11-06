iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 733.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWI opened at $31.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

