Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $168.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

