Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,170,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,386,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

