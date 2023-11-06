Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

GE opened at $108.92 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

