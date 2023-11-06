Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.58 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

