Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,650 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.