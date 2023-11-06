Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,391,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 368.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.