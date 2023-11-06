Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $422.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.32. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.99 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

