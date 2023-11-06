Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after buying an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,504,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $217.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $248.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.85.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

