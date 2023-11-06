Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,642 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2,450.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $90,375,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,784,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

Shares of HUBB opened at $281.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

