Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Argus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -667.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.