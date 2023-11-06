Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,712 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 107,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,115,224 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 64,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 123,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

FCX stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

