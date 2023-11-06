Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

