Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS stock opened at $265.10 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $191.45 and a one year high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

