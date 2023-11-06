Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 188.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,200,000 after buying an additional 1,859,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $116.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Get Our Latest Report on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.