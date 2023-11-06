Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in SEA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

