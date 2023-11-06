Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRFree Report) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 466.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

