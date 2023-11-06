Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 466.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.63.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.