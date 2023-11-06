Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DVN opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $74.26.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

