Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

