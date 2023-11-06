Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,487,000 after acquiring an additional 179,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

