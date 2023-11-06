Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

