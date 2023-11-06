Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,245 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average of $110.36.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

