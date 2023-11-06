Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,042 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after buying an additional 1,667,336 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,686,000 after buying an additional 649,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,306,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.