Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $279.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

