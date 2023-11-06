Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.12. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

