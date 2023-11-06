Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.71 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.