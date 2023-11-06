First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,045 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.46 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

