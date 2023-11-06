Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.