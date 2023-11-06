Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $170.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.