Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
Acuity Brands Price Performance
Acuity Brands stock opened at $170.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90.
Acuity Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands
About Acuity Brands
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acuity Brands
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.