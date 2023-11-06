Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $318,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $83,845.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

Paylocity Trading Down 15.5 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $145.26 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

