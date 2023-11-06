Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 11,780 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Rayonier by 37.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:RYN opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

