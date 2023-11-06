Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $92.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

