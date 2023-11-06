Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 173.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

