Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $402,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after acquiring an additional 769,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.82.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $119.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

