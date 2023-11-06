Cosmos Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and $145.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00024429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 373,248,231 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.