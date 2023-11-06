Status (SNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73.30 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Status has a market capitalization of $197.22 million and approximately $73.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,237.44 or 1.00083656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011224 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,474,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,474,311.569934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05060894 USD and is down -10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $96,346,325.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

