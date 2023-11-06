Cardano Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.47 billion and $326.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.10 or 0.05396799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,320,189,327 coins and its circulating supply is 35,258,617,436 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

