Qtum Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Qtum has a market cap of $335.39 million and $115.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.20 or 0.00009094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.10 or 0.05396799 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

