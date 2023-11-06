Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.48

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $247.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.48 or 0.00052501 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,207.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00206059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.34 or 0.00679800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00472827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00139087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,883,153 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

