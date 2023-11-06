VVS Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $416,473.62 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $101.07 million and $416,473.62 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 75,977,715,734,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,791,795,641,093 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

