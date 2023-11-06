Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Adecoagro stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 789,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

