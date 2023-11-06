Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIDB opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.41.
About Northeast Indiana Bancorp
