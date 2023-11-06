Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 183,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

