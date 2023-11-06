Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of PGC opened at $25.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $458.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

