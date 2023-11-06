Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.45

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

ORIT opened at GBX 90.86 ($1.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £513.32 million, a PE ratio of 4,583.50 and a beta of 0.16. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 80.30 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.40 ($1.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.32.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

