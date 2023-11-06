Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

