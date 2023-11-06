The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) will announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $348.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Report on PNTG

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Pennant Group by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.