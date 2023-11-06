Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Aterian has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 103.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aterian Stock Performance
ATER stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Aterian has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.68.
Institutional Trading of Aterian
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aterian
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.