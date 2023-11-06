Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Aterian has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 103.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aterian Stock Performance

ATER stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Aterian has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.68.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 363.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aterian by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

